Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schiavello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald V. Schiavello Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald V. Schiavello Sr. Obituary
Donald V. Schiavello, Sr.

Frederica - Donald V. Schiavello, Sr. of Frederica, age 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.

Born December 8, 1946 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Donald owned an Auto Body Supply in Dover for 20 years. Mr. Schiavello enjoyed automobiles, going to the beach and being outdoors and deeply loved his late wife Bernadette.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Donald V. Schiavello, Jr. in 2013.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Donald Vincent Schiavello, III and his companion Julia Barba. Deanna Schiavello and her companion Cole Warrington; Great Grandson, Jayden Schiavello and Sister, Carmella Santiago. He will be deeply missed by his long time best friend, his cat Ryder.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic the family has decided to postpone the funeral services to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, #205, Newcastle, DE 19702

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -