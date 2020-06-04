Donald W. Carpenter



Wilmington - Donald W. Carpenter, born in 1929 passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at the age of 90 with his family by his side. Born in Wilmington, DE to Carlisle B. and Zerelda Carpenter. Don attended P.S. DuPont High School where he met his wife of 70 years Nancy Bennett Carpenter.



Don had an uncanny ability to make friends instantly and was gifted at leading people. Both of these characteristics, as well as his sharp wit and sense of humor, combined to propel him personally and professionally. First inspired by his mother's initiative in starting a home delivery service, he drove a truck making deliveries for the family business. From there trucking was in his blood and he went on to spend over 50 years in the industry.



He worked for several local trucking companies before landing at Yellow Freight System where he rose quickly to V.P. of Sales and Marketing for the Overland Park, KS based company. He later became President of St. Johnsbury Trucking Company in Holliston, MA. In 1986 at the age of 57, Don would realize his dream of owning his own trucking company when he and his wife started Carpenter Transportation Resources in Wilmington, DE.



Through the years Don's passion for the industry compelled him to advocate and lead by serving on a variety of trade association boards. Including as former Chairman of the Delaware Motor Transportation Association and past Vice President of American Trucking Association (ATA) as well as past President of Delta Nu Alpha and the Traffic Club of Wilmington, De.



As everyone who knew him will attest Don's passion for trucking was only equaled by his love for the game of golf. As a member of the Concord Country Club and later DuPont Country Club he could be seen on any given weekend for his 7:00 a.m. tee time. Never late!



Don led a rich life filled with love for his family and is survived by his wife Nancy Carpenter of Garnet Valley, PA; his brothers, David Carpenter and is wife Arlene of Newark, De; John Carpenter and his wife Linda of Chambersburg, PA; his children, Robin Brown of Lancaster, PA; Donna Huboky of PA; Scott Carpenter and his wife Lisa of Wilmington, DE; Chuck Carpenter and his wife Coleen of Wilmington, DE. Don has 9 grandchildren and 18 great-children.



On behalf of the entire family we would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the loving care that was provided to Don by the staff of Asana Hospice, especially Kelliann, Millie, and Dawn.



Due to the present Covid-19 restrictions services will be private. The family plans to celebrate Don's live after the public health crisis has abated.









