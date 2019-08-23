|
Donald W. Christie
New Castle - Donnie was born Jan. 15, 1932 in Kennett Square, PA to the late Laura "Edna" Christie and Jacob Christie. He transitioned to his final rest on Mon., Aug. 19, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Marie Christie and 5 siblings. Donnie leaves his children, Donald Christie (Karen) and Robyn Christie (Gary); 4 grandchildren; 6 siblings and a host of family and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am, Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 at New Garden Memorial UAME Church, 309 E. Linden St., Kennett Square, PA 19348; viewing from 9-11 am. Private burial. www.congofuneralhome.com
