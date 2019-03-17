|
Donald W. Huntley
Wilmington - Donald W. Huntley passed away on Wednesday February 20th, 2019 in Christiana Hospital at the age of 76. Born in Berwyn, Illinois, Donald was the younger son of Joseph E. and Emily R. Huntley. He was predeceased by his only brother, Richard A. Huntley, and his sister-in-law, Heidi.
Don attended the University of Illinois College of Law and after graduation in 1966 accepted a position as a patent attorney with the DuPont legal department in Wilmington, Delaware. While working for DuPont, Don earned the professional distinction of arguing a pro bono case before the U.S. Supreme Court, in which a 7-2 decision was issued in favor of his client. After retirement from DuPont, Don continued in private practice for nearly 20 years.
A firm believer in community involvement, Don served as an usher at Christ Church in Greenville and was an active member of the Wilmington Rotary Club. When his sons were young, Don coached soccer teams and was Scoutmaster for Troop 604. Later he volunteered at the Emmanuel Dining Room and Habitat for Humanity. Don was pleased to serve on the board of the Delaware Symphony and was a faithful percussionist in the First State Symphonic band for 47 years.
A longtime resident of Hockessin, Don loved the Wilmington area and was fascinated with local history. He also enjoyed hiking with the Wilmington Trail Club, running in the Caesar Rodney half-marathon, and spending family summer vacations at the Memorial House in Rehoboth Beach.
Having been blessed with a fulfilling life, Don will be remembered as an articulate and generous man. He is survived by Margaret (Peg) Huntley and their four sons; Richard A. Huntley II, Scott Huntley, Mark Huntley, and Frederick Huntley, as well as, his daughters-in-law Kimberly Huntley and Elizabeth Huntley. Mr. Huntley is also survived by four grandchildren, Katie, Megan, Shane and Graham.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 23rd at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, 505 Buck Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807 with a reception to follow. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019