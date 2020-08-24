Donald W. Zipse
Donald "Don" W. Zipse passed away surrounded by his family on August 21, 2020, at age 87. He was born in Coatesville, PA to the late Karl Zipse and Ruth Ferguson.
Don graduated from the Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades now known as Williamson College of the Trades with honors where he gained practical experience in electrical construction and in power plant operation. He received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Delaware and went to work for Cutler-Hammer as an area sales engineer. He spent 16 years with ICI America, Inc in their Central Engineering Department as a companywide electrical specialist.
He was with the FMC Corporation in their Engineering Service organization, functioning as an Electrical Engineering Consultant, responsible for providing electrical design of new facilities and consulting service to the total worldwide corporation, both chemical and mechanical groups.
He was a registered Professional Engineer and represents the IEEE on the National Electrical Code Making Panel #19, Agricultural Buildings. He has served on the Lightning Standard NFPA 780 and is a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors. He served on the National Electrical Safety Code Grounding Subcommittee.
He has served on many IEEE committees, participated in the color books (IEEE Recommended Practice), and standards groups, including the Standards Board and the Standards Board's Review Committee. He was a member of the IEEE COMAR, Committee on Man and Radiation and Standards Correlating Committee #28, International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety (ICES). Mr. Zipse received the Standards Medallion for his work in and promoting standards.
Mr. Zipse has published countless technical papers on such diverse and controversial subjects as Unity Plus Motors, Computers, Neutral to Ground Faults, NEC Wire Tables, Health Effects of Electrical and Magnetic Fields, Measuring Electrical and Magnetic Fields, Lightning Protection Systems: Advantages and Disadvantages, the NESC and the NEC: Are They Dangerous to Your Health? Electrical Shock Hazard Due to Stray Current and has participated on National Electrical Code panels and in teaching the Code.
He was President of Zipse Electrical Engineering, Inc., an electrical forensic engineering consulting firm. The past 23 years, he has been primarily involved as a forensic engineer and expert witness in cases resulting from electrical accidents and electrocutions and for the last 15 years, he has been involved in legal cases concerning stray current incorporating humans and dairy cows. He passed as President of Electrical Forensics, LLC.
Don leaves loving memories to be cherished by Jeanette, his wife of 65 years; His three children Wayne Zipse, David Zipse and (Suzanne Snajdr), Donna Vernon and (Mike Hahn); Two grandchildren Andrew and (Carissa) Vernon, Nicole and (Caleb) Lyon and his great granddaughter Abigail Vernon.
Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. A funeral service will follow on Friday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to either: Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S New Middletown Rd, Media, PA 19063. Please included "in memory of Don Zipse 5W3" in the memo line or Maris Grove Resident Care Fund by check to "Maris Grove" with "Resident Care Fund" in the memo, mailed to "Maris Grove Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342." All gifts to the RCF are considered charitable contributions. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com