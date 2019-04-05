Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Donard G. Piegalski Obituary
Donard G. Piegalski

Temecula, CA - Donard G. Piegalski, also known as "Bob", age 57, passed away surrounded by family on March 26, 2019, in Temecula, CA.

He is survived by his wife Sheila (Marra) Piegalski; his daughters, Jillian Burchell (Beau), Jordann Piegalski; his son, Lucas Piegalski; and his grandchildren, Sawyer and Atticus Burchell. He was predeceased by his favorite pet, Zeus and is survived by his second favorite pet, Izzy.

Born in Wilmington, DE he was the son of Elizabeth Piegalski and the late Donard Piegalski and is survived by his three sisters, Donna Schneider (David), Cindy Piegalski, & Chrissy Taylor (Billy).

You may be wondering how he became known as Bob. When first told he was going to be a grandfather, he was asked what he wanted the children to call him. He chose Bob. Bob enjoyed coffee, cigarettes and gambling. Bob will be remembered for his "charming" personality, smile, sense of humor and of course, his coffee making skills.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10:00am - 11:30am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where sharing of remembrances will begin at 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers his family suggests making contributions in his memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
