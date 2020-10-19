Donn W. Barber
With great sadness, the family of Donn W. Barber announces his passing on October 16, 2020, at the age of 100, after a long and well-lived life.
Donn will be dearly missed and always remembered by his children George Barber (Cindy), Donn Barber Jr. and Heather Barber (Jean), son-in-law Clee Edgar, granddaughters Kde Edgar Mayes (Steve) and Abby Barber, and great-grandson Cooper Mayes. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Evelyn (Sis) Barber and his daughter Suzanne Edgar, and his brother Stuart Barber.
Donn graduated from New Rochelle High School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Upon graduation from MIT he was commissioned into the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, where he served during WWII. It was during this time, while stationed in Bermuda, that he met (and later married) the love of his life, Evelyn (Sis) McGuckin. Donn was honorably discharged at the war's end as a Captain.
As a father, Donn always wanted the best for his children, expanding their horizons with travel to other parts of the country. We were always treated to summer vacations in South Carolina and Maine, where our uncle and father built a summer camp on a lake (Woods Pond- Bridgton, ME) . Dad created a "forever" right of passage into independence for the Barber kids…. swimming across the lake and back, with him alongside in his beloved canoe.
Our father embraced change, whether it was in new technology or in personal growth. After retirement from a long and successful career with Dupont, he secured a real estate license to stay engaged with the world and with the Kennett community that he so dearly loved. He was always open to new ideas and changing views that created a more welcoming world … a true life-long learner.
The model of Servant Leadership, he served his country, his community, and his family. In addition to his service in the Army, Donn served as a Deacon and Elder of the Kennett Square Presbyterian Church, as President of Kennett Lions Club and District Governor of Lions (District 14-P), championed the work of Lions Clubs eyesight initiatives, chaired the Chester County United Way Annual Fund Drive, regularly transported blood for the blood bank, and chaired the energy committee at Jenner's Pond.
For almost 40 years, the Kennett Koffee Klatch, initially at the Longwood Inn, and later at the Kennett Senior Center, has been a source of support, enjoyment, and stimulation. He valued the long-lasting friendships built and cemented over coffee and great discussion.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Donn's life will be held at an appropriate time in the future.
The family requests that memorial gifts in honor of Donn may be directed to one of two sources: the Kennett Senior Center at https://kennettseniorcenter.org/donate.php
or checks may be sent to the Lion James E. Bing Miller Charitable Foundation which supports Lions Clubs in Chester and Berks County at 402 Megan Court, Kennett Square, PA 19348-4117. Arrangements are by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-734-8100) www.griecofunerals.com