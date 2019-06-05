|
|
Donna Ann Marino
Wilmington - Donna Ann Marino, 68 of Wilmington, suddenly passed away on June 1st, 2019.
Donna was born in Wilmington to the late Roland Volzone and Mary (Troise) Volzone. She was a dedicated employee of Discover Card Services for 20 years. Donna enjoyed GNO with her sister and cousin, loved getting together with her "Crazy 8's!", and entertaining. She loved throwing parties and was a fantastic cook. Donna was the devoted matriarch of the family. Above all else, she enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Butch Marino; her children Angela Cinaglia (Damon), Theresa Marino, and Sara Garnett (Wes); grandchildren Dario, Dante, Demetri, Italia, Angelina, Vincent, Levi, and Ezra; siblings Angela Schweiger (Karl) and Michael Volzone (Betty).
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6th, 6-8pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 Bancroft Pkwy., Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Centerpoint Church Building Fund, 5 West Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977, her daughter and son-in-law's church building campaign. CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME (302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019