Donna Blansfield
Hockessin - Donna Blansfield, age 68, of Hockessin, DE, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a long-fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Dickerson) Desmond. She was a graduate of Corpus Christi High School and attended the University of Delaware. She worked as an elementary school teacher for a couple years in Gettysburg, PA before returning to Delaware to start and raise her family. Donna volunteered for several years in her sons' classrooms at St. John the Beloved and St. Edmond's and served on the Mother's Guild at Salesianum. After her sons were older, she returned to work as an accountant for the State of Delaware, retiring after 10 years. Donna was an accomplished tennis player, achieving the USTA rank of 3.0. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Donna is survived by her husband, Joseph; her sons, Joseph, Jr. (Rebecca), Michael (Heather) and Matthew (Erin); and her grandchildren, Rachel, Ava, Hadley, Maya, Jackson and Alexis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Hartman, Frances Desmond, Joan Smith, and John Desmond.
Services for Donna will be private.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Temple Health Lung Center, c/o Temple University Institutional Advancement, 100 Sullivan Hall, 1330 Polett Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19122.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019