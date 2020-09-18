1/1
Donna L. Lauria
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. Lauria

Donna L. Lauria (nee Taylor), on September 17, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ; formerly of Newark, DE. Age 64. Beloved wife of James. Devoted mother of Stephanie Singleton, Michelle Kennedy (Michael), James Lauria Jr., and Angela Lauria. Loving grandmother of Scott Lynch Jr., Sarah O'Leary (Josh), Jessica Kennedy (Kerri), Aidan Gillen, and Brendan Gillen and great grandmother of Patrick, Michael, and William. Dear sister of Tammy Taylor and Lisa Harkeli (Christopher). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donna enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Service and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or the American Lung Association of the Mid-Atlantic, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved