Donna L. Lauria
Donna L. Lauria (nee Taylor), on September 17, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ; formerly of Newark, DE. Age 64. Beloved wife of James. Devoted mother of Stephanie Singleton, Michelle Kennedy (Michael), James Lauria Jr., and Angela Lauria. Loving grandmother of Scott Lynch Jr., Sarah O'Leary (Josh), Jessica Kennedy (Kerri), Aidan Gillen, and Brendan Gillen and great grandmother of Patrick, Michael, and William. Dear sister of Tammy Taylor and Lisa Harkeli (Christopher). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donna enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Service and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or the American Lung Association
of the Mid-Atlantic, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.