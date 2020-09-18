Aunt Donna was someone who touched your heart the moment She walked in the room. A contagious smile that made a imprint on everyone she met. The memories I have with her are all ones that are unforgettable. She was like my second mom always loving, caring, giving me many life lessons as I grew up, and her cooking was amazing lol. I remember eating plate after plate of that darn sauce she used to make and her saying where in the heck are you putting it Alisha. My kids had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with her too and making many long happy impressions on their lives. She was a beautiful soul that will be beyond missed. We love you so much and you surely will never be forgotten.





Alisha Rhodes

