|
|
Donna L. Newman
Wilmington - Donna Lynn Williams Newman, age 51, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Donna was born on April 15, 1968 in Wilmington, DE. She married the love of her life, Jeff Newman on Makena Beach in Maui, Hawaii in 2003. She was a devoted mother to their daughter Makena.
Donna graduated from Thomas McKean High School and was a member of their marching band. She was an outstanding Cross stitcher, enjoyed Scrap booking and volunterred at Makena' school, Cooke Elementary.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Donna is survived by her mother, Janis Longest Williams, a sister Dorian Swanson and two nephews, Casey (Erin) and Emmett Swanson. She is also survived by her grandmother, Helen Green and her mother-in-law Marlene Newman.
Donna is pre-deceased by her father, Victor Williams, her grandfather Wilson Green, and her grandmom Sylvia Longest.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, 19808. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 92 Read's Way Suite 205 New Castle, DE 19720. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019