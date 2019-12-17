|
|
Donna L. Tielleman
Middletown - Donna L. Tielleman, 53, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, December 21st, at DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11 am - 12 pm, service will follow at 12 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Donna to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019