|
|
Donna L. Welch
Colora, MD - Donna Lee Welch, age 71, of Colora, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Mrs. Welch retired from W.L. Gore and Associates, Fair Hill, MD.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, W. Wayne Welch; step-son, Christopher D. Welch and wife, Teresa; granddaughter, Savannah N. Welch; and siblings, Helen L. Thomas, Donald Case, James Case, Jr., Paula Spence, Arlene Stringer, Alice Green, and Jayne Case.
Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Elizabeth Scott Case; and brother, Roland Case.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Visitation 10 a.m. Interment Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019