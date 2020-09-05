Donna L. WilliamsWest Grove, PA - Donna L. Williams, age 80, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.She was born in Lewistown, PA and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Gertrude Smith. Donna graduated from Wilmington HS in 1958.Donna was a baker at the former Arner's Restaurant, New Castle for many years. She enjoyed reading but what brought her the most joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna took great pride in baking the family's birthday and wedding cakes.Her husband of 44 years, Layton died in 2011. Donna is survived by 3 children, Sherry Briley (Jeffrey), Tori Cordova (Justin Storm) and Brian Williams; 9 grandchildren, Christina (Richard), Megan (Humberto), Amanda, Richard (Sherie), Christopher (Sara) , Brian, Logan, Kristine and Braiden; great grandchildren Humberto, Selena, Sofia, Richard, Mario, Bella, Ava, Abigail, Evelyn and Lia; 2 siblings, Larry Smith, Sr. (Louise) and Deborah Pineault (Robert), as well as, many nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10 from 10-11 am, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.For online condolences visit: