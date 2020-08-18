1/1
Donna M. (Chance) McLaughlin
Donna M. McLaughlin (Chance)

Wilmington - Donna M. McLaughlin, age 75 of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly with her daughters by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12-1 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Donna's life at 1 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
01:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
