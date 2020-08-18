Donna M. McLaughlin (Chance)
Wilmington - Donna M. McLaughlin, age 75 of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly with her daughters by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12-1 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Donna's life at 1 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
