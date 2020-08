Donna M. McLaughlin (Chance)Wilmington - Donna M. McLaughlin, age 75 of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly with her daughters by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.A visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12-1 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Donna's life at 1 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com Strano & FeeleyFamily Funeral Home302-731-5459