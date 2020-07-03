1/1
Donna M. Sciglitano
Donna M. Sciglitano

Wilmington - Donna M. Sciglitano, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June, 30, 2020.

She was born in Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late Nicolena and Anthony Renzo. Donna graduated from Chester HS in 1969. She worked for Health Care Services for 8 years, and was then a dedicated employee of DHL for 17 years. Donna enjoyed collecting art-deco antiques and visiting the casinos.

Her husband of 32 years, Nino J., died in 2011. Donna is survived by her 2 children, Nino and Gina.

Services and burial will be held privately.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
