Donna MacGregor
Townsend - Donna Louise (nee Martin) MacGregor, age 60 of Townsend, DE passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father Lewis Dale Martin.
Donna is survived by her mother Sarah Louise Martin, brothers Danny and Dwayne Martin, loving husband Jeffrey R. MacGregor, daughter Amanda Louise Watson, sons Joseph MacGregor, Joshua Martin (Samantha), Todd Martin and grandson Elliott Martin.
Services will be privately held.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019