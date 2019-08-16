Services
Donna Mae Anderson Obituary
Donna Mae Anderson

New Castle - Donna Mae Anderson, age 58, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the Minquadale Volunteer Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 647, New Castle, DE 19720.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
