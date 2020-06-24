Donna Marie (Parosky) Williams
Bear - Donna Marie (Parosky) Williams of Bear passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, at the age of 54, after a courageous two year battle with cardiac sarcoma. Born and raised in New Castle, Donna is the beloved daughter of Dorothy (Swindro) Parosky and the late Raymond Parosky.
Donna graduated from William Penn High School in 1983, and the University of Delaware in 1987, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a registered nurse for over 30 years, working at St Francis Hospital and United Health Group.
When you became a friend of Donna's, you became a friend for life. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or any other special event. Donna loved spending time at the beach and her pool, but most of all, with her children. There was never a concert, sporting event, or play involving one of her children that did not have Donna as a spectator. Donna was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, and was glued to the TV in the fall when her Philadelphia Eagles played.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Mark, and the two most important people in her life, her children Megan Marie and Bradley Andrew. She is also survived by her brothers Gary Parosky (Amy) and Timothy Parosky, her sister Cindy (Parosky) Zalewski (Joe), along with her nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St John the Beloved RC Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE on Monday, June 29 at 10:30 am. Friends may call at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Sunday, June 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Burial in All Saints Cemetery following Mass.
The family would like to thank the Christiana Care Health System, and the Helen Graham Cancer Center for the wonderful care that Donna received during her fight with cancer. They especially would like to thank Dr. Blackwell, Dr. Shaw, Dr. Hosford-Skapof and Dr. Marshall for their valiant efforts in support of Donna.
Donna was a strong supporter of cancer research, and has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
Bear - Donna Marie (Parosky) Williams of Bear passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, at the age of 54, after a courageous two year battle with cardiac sarcoma. Born and raised in New Castle, Donna is the beloved daughter of Dorothy (Swindro) Parosky and the late Raymond Parosky.
Donna graduated from William Penn High School in 1983, and the University of Delaware in 1987, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a registered nurse for over 30 years, working at St Francis Hospital and United Health Group.
When you became a friend of Donna's, you became a friend for life. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or any other special event. Donna loved spending time at the beach and her pool, but most of all, with her children. There was never a concert, sporting event, or play involving one of her children that did not have Donna as a spectator. Donna was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, and was glued to the TV in the fall when her Philadelphia Eagles played.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Mark, and the two most important people in her life, her children Megan Marie and Bradley Andrew. She is also survived by her brothers Gary Parosky (Amy) and Timothy Parosky, her sister Cindy (Parosky) Zalewski (Joe), along with her nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St John the Beloved RC Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE on Monday, June 29 at 10:30 am. Friends may call at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Sunday, June 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Burial in All Saints Cemetery following Mass.
The family would like to thank the Christiana Care Health System, and the Helen Graham Cancer Center for the wonderful care that Donna received during her fight with cancer. They especially would like to thank Dr. Blackwell, Dr. Shaw, Dr. Hosford-Skapof and Dr. Marshall for their valiant efforts in support of Donna.
Donna was a strong supporter of cancer research, and has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.