Donna Mercedes Sellman
Wilmington - Donna Mercedes Sellman, 94 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020 in Season's Hospice and Palliative Unit, Christiana Care, Newark DE.
Donna was born in 1925, Baltimore MD, to the late G. Wilmer DuVall and Marian Mercedes Brown DuVall Wilhelm. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Emerson DuVall, and her half-sisters Ellen Poole and Ruth Fritz.
Donna celebrated 58 years of marriage to the late Russell A. Sellman (2006), continuing to reside in Westminster, MD. Moving to Brookdale Senior Living, Hockessin DE (2016) to be near family.
Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, conferred a BA degree in 1945, followed quickly by an MA from Columbia University in 1950. Donna was assigned in 1945 to Westminster Senior High School as the first full- time physical education teacher for girls. She continued to excel in leadership as an Assistant Principal for Westminster Senior High. Her career in education was capped by inductions into both the Carroll Co Sports Hall of Fame and McDaniel College's Sports Hall of Fame for her winning achievements spanning 1945-1968 that included multiple school championships, lifetime sports education and coaching . Donna's influential care and mentoring of "her champions" on and off the court and field will always be remembered by the women with whom she continued to correspond shortly before her death.
Donna loved to sing in the choir at Westminster United Methodist Church, and served on various committees/boards within the church. In the Westminster community, she also served on the board of Union National Bank.
As a second career, Donna devoted herself with a passion to the Alumni Affairs Dept at Western Maryland College (aka McDaniel College) as its Director for many years. She enjoyed nothing more than gathering alumni together for fellowship, fun, and travel. The love of travel continued, leaving no continent untouched save Antarctica. When not traveling, Donna enjoyed a good hand of bridge, playing well into her 90's with a group of steadfast friends in Westminster.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Donna was predeceased by Leona DuVall, sister-in-law, Thelma Coleman, cousin, and her niece Nancy Shoemaker, with whom she adored going to the theater. Excursions to the Baltimore Symphony with neighbors and friends, and ballroom dancing with Russell were not to be missed lightly. Donna is survived by her children, Maura Sheridan-Walther(Christopher R) Wilm.DE, and R.Thomas Sellman(Constance) Honeoye Falls, NY; grandchildren Arwen E Sheridan-McNamara(Adrian) Arlington VA, Joseph A. Sheridan, Madison R. Sellman, Justin T. Sellman, great-grandchild Alexander W. McNamara, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E Main St. Westminster MD 21157, or Season's Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark DE.19713
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020