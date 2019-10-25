|
Donna S. Fitzpatrick
Wilmington - Donna S. Fitzpatrick, age 66, passed away at her home peacefully with loved ones by her side on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
She was raised in Valley Cottage, NY and was the daughter of the late Ruth (Garman) and Donald Brandenburg. Donna graduated from Nyack HS in Nyack, NY in 1970. For 30 years she operated as owner, day care at her home and most recently worked at Concord Preschool. Donna enjoyed walking, reading, but most importantly spending time with family and friends.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Richard L. in 2016, her son, Mark A, in 2018 and a brother, Bruce Brandenburg. Donna is survived by her 2 sons, Jeffrey (Beth) and Jon (Heidi); 7 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Nancy Quimby (Jan), Bill Brandenburg and Beth Brandenburg; 2 brothers in law, Steve (Dorothy) and Kevin (Genevieve) Fitzpatrick and a large extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 2pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Willmington, where friends may call after 1pm. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019