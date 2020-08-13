Donnan Vaughn Palmer, Sr.



Ocean View - Donnan Vaughn Palmer, Sr. of Ocean View, DE (Formerly of Hockessin) passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. He was 77.



Mr. Palmer was born February 14, 1943 in Milford, Delaware to the late Thomas Westley Palmer and Mary Ruth Robinson Palmer.



He worked for 38 years for DuPont Company as a program manager retiring in 2001. After his retirement he owned and operated with his friend Charles Dukes, DUPAL LLC Sales and Marketing for DMS. Mr. Palmer was a member of the Mariners Bethal United Methodist Church in Ocean View, where he volunteered for Feed My Sheep. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, golfing, gardening and culinary arts. Mr. Palmer will be remembered for his generous heart and his love and devotion to his family and friends.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Palmer, and his father's 2nd wife, Evelyn E. Palmer; his father-in-law, George W. Plath.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Gail Plath Palmer of Ocean View, DE; sons, Donnan V. Palmer, Jr. and his wife Laura of Paulina, IA, and Thomas G. Palmer of Ocean View, DE; daughter, Hilary R.Y. Palmer and her husband Frankie of Newark, DE; brothers, Bruce W. Palmer and his wife Periann of Seaford, DE, and Joe Ben Morris and his wife Karen of Smithfield, VA; grandchildren, Taylor and her husband Ben, Tessa, Nicole, Peyton and Francis; mother-in-law, Shirley Plath.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Mariners Bethal UM Church, Feed my Sheep, 81 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970.









