Dora Episcopo
Wilmington - On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Dora A. Episcopo, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 90.
Dora was born on February 18, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware to Elario and Marietta Baldini. She worked as a legal secretary and also in the trust department at Delaware Trust for 40yrs. After retirement she worked at Village Green Flower Shop. On October 7, 1950 she married Pasquale Episcopo Jr. They raised two sons Dennis and Randall.
Dora's wonderful sense of style, beauty and grace showed in everything she did. She took pride in decorating her home, the way she dressed and tending her beautiful garden. Age did not exclude her from living life to the fullest by dancing, going to concerts and socializing with friends.
Dora was preceded in death by her father Elario, her mother Marietta, and brothers Angelo and Nicholas. She is survived by her two sons Dennis and Randall; her two daughters in law Janalle and Heather; three grandchildren Brandon, Julie and Don Larkin, Marybeth and Tommy Foster; 7 great-grandchildren Donnie, Lana, Abigail, Christopher, Kyle, JT, Gabriella; sister Ann Baldwin (John).
Funeral Services are private.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019