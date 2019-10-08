Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Episcopo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Episcopo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Episcopo Obituary
Dora Episcopo

Wilmington - On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Dora A. Episcopo, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 90.

Dora was born on February 18, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware to Elario and Marietta Baldini. She worked as a legal secretary and also in the trust department at Delaware Trust for 40yrs. After retirement she worked at Village Green Flower Shop. On October 7, 1950 she married Pasquale Episcopo Jr. They raised two sons Dennis and Randall.

Dora's wonderful sense of style, beauty and grace showed in everything she did. She took pride in decorating her home, the way she dressed and tending her beautiful garden. Age did not exclude her from living life to the fullest by dancing, going to concerts and socializing with friends.

Dora was preceded in death by her father Elario, her mother Marietta, and brothers Angelo and Nicholas. She is survived by her two sons Dennis and Randall; her two daughters in law Janalle and Heather; three grandchildren Brandon, Julie and Don Larkin, Marybeth and Tommy Foster; 7 great-grandchildren Donnie, Lana, Abigail, Christopher, Kyle, JT, Gabriella; sister Ann Baldwin (John).

Funeral Services are private.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302) 658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now