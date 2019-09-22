|
|
Dora Jean "DJ" Gibson
Wilmington - D.J. Gibson, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 as she had lived, with strong faith in God's plan, an unshakeable love and commitment to family and a deep affection for her friends.
A Celebration of Life memorial is planned for Thursday, Oct. 10th at 2:00pm and held at Silverside Church, 2800 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE. A reception will follow at the church. For additional details, go to https://www.mccreryandharra.com/obituaries/
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2019