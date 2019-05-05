Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Derby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora W. "Ann" Derby


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dora W. "Ann" Derby Obituary
Dora "Ann" W. Derby

Wilmington - Dora "Ann" W. Derby of Wilmington, DE, passed away comfortably while in hospice care in Wilmington on 4/15/2019.

Ann was born in 1918, during the "Spanish" Flu Epidemic, in Harford County, Darlington, MD, the daughter of William and Lydia Wimmer. She attended high school in Calvert, MD, and attended Beacom College in Wilmington. She married Maxwell Derby, Jr. in 1941, with whom she raised two sons, Maxwell, III and Douglas, and enjoyed a sixty-four-year marriage until his death in 2005.

Ann and her husband enjoyed many years of playing golf at Concord Country Club, and as guests at other clubs in the Wilmington-Philadelphia area. Another passion was contract bridge, which she played until 2011.

Ann and Max were members of Green Hill Presbyterian Church for fifty-seven years before transferring to Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

Friends may greet the family at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington from 10 to 11AM on Thursday May 9, 2019. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Greenhill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wilmington.

To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now