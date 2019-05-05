|
|
Dora "Ann" W. Derby
Wilmington - Dora "Ann" W. Derby of Wilmington, DE, passed away comfortably while in hospice care in Wilmington on 4/15/2019.
Ann was born in 1918, during the "Spanish" Flu Epidemic, in Harford County, Darlington, MD, the daughter of William and Lydia Wimmer. She attended high school in Calvert, MD, and attended Beacom College in Wilmington. She married Maxwell Derby, Jr. in 1941, with whom she raised two sons, Maxwell, III and Douglas, and enjoyed a sixty-four-year marriage until his death in 2005.
Ann and her husband enjoyed many years of playing golf at Concord Country Club, and as guests at other clubs in the Wilmington-Philadelphia area. Another passion was contract bridge, which she played until 2011.
Ann and Max were members of Green Hill Presbyterian Church for fifty-seven years before transferring to Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
Friends may greet the family at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington from 10 to 11AM on Thursday May 9, 2019. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Greenhill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wilmington.
To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019