Doranne (Aanestad) BrennanCatonsville, MD - Doranne Aanestad Brennan, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 87.Mrs. Brennan was born in Greenport, New York, on June 21, 1933, along with her twin brother Donald. She moved to Wilmington, Delaware with her family in 1944. She graduated from Wilmington High School, Class of 1951, and Goldey-Beacom College. She was employed as a Secretary with the DuPont Corporation and with Trimark of Brandywine. In between those two jobs she was a homemaker for her husband and their three children.Mrs. Brennan married Joe Brennan, the love of her life, in 1953 and they lived a magical life together as "The Amazing Brennans" act until his death in 2003, a few months before their 50th anniversary. She was a long-time member of the Elks Swim Club. She enjoyed travelling and sharing adventures with her husband, children, and grandchildren and was intensely proud of her ability to water ski and that she was still riding roller coasters into her late seventies. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, where her knowledge of Latin came in handy, sudoku, and playing bridge. Aside from her family, her greatest pleasure was a Southern Comfort Manhattan that had better be the proper color.Mrs. Brennan is survived by her daughter Dr. Carole B. Miller of Baltimore, Maryland; her son Robert Brennan of Silver Spring, Maryland; her son-in-law Frank Graeff, Jr. (Denise); her grandchildren Lauren Miller, Frank Graeff III (Janelle Tupper), Matthew Miller, Cara Graeff, Madeleine Brennan, and Jude Brennan; and her great-grandson Felix Tupper-Graeff. She was predeceased by her parents Olav and Anna Aanestad; her brother Donald T. Aanestad; her husband Joseph W. Brennan; and her daughter Kathleen Brennan.Interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 14th and King Streets, Wilmington, Delaware, at a future date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memory of Mrs. Brennan to:St. Patrick Center107 E. 17th StreetWilmington, DE 19801