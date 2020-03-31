|
Doreen S. Billips
Doreen S. Billips, age 84, formerly of Marydel Assisted Living, Newark, Delaware passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020. The funeral service and burial will be private due to the ongoing pandemic.
She was an Auxiliary member of the VFW, VFW National Home for Children and a member the Red Hats Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing, target shooting, knitting, quilting, reading, traveling and taking pictures. She was best known for her appetite and always wanted to know what's for dinner. She was famous for her Jimmy Carter cake, her memorable facial expressions and fashionable sunglasses.
Preceded in death by husband William Billips; her parents Harold and Edith Simpson and sister Elaine Czajkowski and brothers Ronald and Vernon Simpson. She is survived by her sister Pat Myers and husband Bill; her sons Steve and wife Donna, Ronnie & David Elwood and daughter Michele Turner; her gentleman sweetheart Ted Derrick and dear friend Jackie Symanski. She loved and adored her ten grandchildren (Lindsey, Steve, Jeffrey, David, Nicole, Tommy, Sean, Danny, Justin and Jessica) and her 12 great grandchildren (Hailey, Braylon, Dominic, Damien, Derrick, Brooklyn, Jeffery Jr (Adam), Hailee Rose, Aiden, Alec, Emma, Maverick & Kinsley).
The celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2020