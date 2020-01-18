Services
Doris A. Bond

Doris A. Bond Obituary
Doris A. Bond

Doris A. Bond, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1946 in West Chester, Pa. Doris affectionately known as "Sue" was the oldest daughter of the late Norman W. Bond Sr. and Doris M. Bond. Doris was employed by the County of Chester Public Welfare office, retiring after 30 years of service. She was an active member on many committees, including being President of NAACP chapter for 10 years. She was preceded in death by her son Damon E. Wylie; 1 sister and 2 brothers. Surviving to cherish her memory are her two children Valarie L. Bond of Claymont, DE; Clarence W. Wylie of PA; 3 brothers, 2 sisters, grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11am with a meet and greet from 10-11 at Milestone Events, 600 East market Street, West Chester, Pa. Uplifting life services are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., of West Chester, Pa 610-696-4812
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
