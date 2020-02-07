|
|
Doris A. Stichter
Elkton, MD - Doris A. Stichter, 84 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Union Hospital.
Doris was born in Chester, PA, the daughter of the late Alta (Street) and Floyd C. Allen. She was a homemaker and was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Richard R. Stichter in 2018, and her daughter, Roberta E. Campbell in 2007. Doris was fiercely dedicated to her family and loved them greatly, especially her grandchildren. Throughout her life, Doris enjoyed traveling with her husband and truly loved going to the seashore.
Doris is survived by her sons, Richard R. Stichter, Jr., Roger S. Stichter and his wife, Cheryl of Newark; her grandchildren, Jason S. Campbell, Richard R. Stichter, III, Lori Anne Rapposelli, and Kelly Lie Stichter; her great-grandchildren, Zoey R. Campbell, Locke R. Campbell, Raegan E. Rapposelli and Charlotte G. Rapposelli.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 11 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020