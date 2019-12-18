|
|
Doris Ann "Mom Mom" Becker
New Castle - Doris Ann "Mom Mom" Becker, age 92, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on April 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Arthur James and Victoria Marie (Myer) Brown. Before dedicating her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker, Doris worked at Electric Hose & Rubber in Wilmington during WWII. She enjoyed jig saw puzzles and look & finds with her grandkids. Doris loved dancing to Elvis Presley music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest P. Becker, Jr.; daughter, Victoria Ann Yeatman; and 2 sisters. Doris is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Yeatman, Jason Stepp and Stephen Stepp, all of New Castle.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019