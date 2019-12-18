Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ann "Mom Mom" Becker


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Ann "Mom Mom" Becker Obituary
Doris Ann "Mom Mom" Becker

New Castle - Doris Ann "Mom Mom" Becker, age 92, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilmington, DE on April 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Arthur James and Victoria Marie (Myer) Brown. Before dedicating her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker, Doris worked at Electric Hose & Rubber in Wilmington during WWII. She enjoyed jig saw puzzles and look & finds with her grandkids. Doris loved dancing to Elvis Presley music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest P. Becker, Jr.; daughter, Victoria Ann Yeatman; and 2 sisters. Doris is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Yeatman, Jason Stepp and Stephen Stepp, all of New Castle.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -