Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Doris B. Jarrell Obituary
Doris B. Jarrell

Wilmington - Doris B. Jarrell, age 92, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her daughter and granddaughter Sunday, March 24, 2019. Doris was a valued employee of the DuPont Company, Wilmington Branch, for 38 years. She cherished her family and friends and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Pickel (Tom); granddaughter, Dawn Snyder; and 3 great-grandchildren: Justin, Brandon, and Brooke.

Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
