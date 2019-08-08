Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Doris Beal Obituary
Doris Beal

Canton, GA - Doris Marie Beal, 81 of Canton, GA, formerly of Newark, DE passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home.

Born in Newark, DE, on September 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Malin and Ada Broadwater.

Doris married her beloved husband, Erven Granville Beal on June 18, 1955. They shared 40 years of marriage when he passed away on July 10, 1995.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed supporting the National Wildlife Federation and Paralyzed Veterans.

Survivors include her son: Jesse Beal (Leslie) of Canton, GA; a stepsister: Joy Preston; 5 stepbrothers: Tom, Terry, Larry, Don and David Malin; and her 3 grandsons: Nicholas, Christopher and Patrick Beal (Katlyn).

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Friday evening, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Interment will follow services Saturday in Newark Cemetery, Newark, DE.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
