Doris Brown Kuhn Kinsley
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Doris Brown Kuhn Kinsley passed away at the age of 92. Doris was born on March 1, 1928, in Woodbury, NJ, to Joseph and Ella Kuhn. She attended Drexel University and received her bachelor's degree from Glassboro State College. Following raising her children and managing the family farm, Doris was employed in various executive administrative positions in New Jersey and Delaware. On April 12, 1947, she married Daniel R. Kinsley, Jr.. They raised a daughter, Janice Marion (Jones), and two sons, Daniel Russell III and Donald Robert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and her son Daniel Russell III. She is survived by: her daughter, Janice, son-in-law Jeffrey Jones; devoted son, Donald, daughter-in-law Diana; grandchildren, Alyson Jones, Vanessa Visners, Caroline Kinsley and John Kinsley; and five great-children.
Doris was a devoted member of the Hockessin (DE) United Methodist Church (HUMC). She began her spiritual journey at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Hurffville, NJ, where she was married, then at the New Sharon, NJ, Methodist Church, where she at times played the organ. At HUMC, Doris contributed with her administrative skills in several positions, and was involved in many church activities, including singing in the church choir. Doris overcame every obstacle, lived a full life, and was a loving person who enjoyed working, vacations at the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Freinds may greet the family after 10am on Wednesday in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral service will be at 11am. Interment Bethel Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com
