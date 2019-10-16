|
|
Doris C. Young
Townsend - Doris C. Young, age 80, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on December 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Sadie Collins. She graduated from GAR Memorial High School in Wilkes Barre in 1956. She moved to Washington, DC then to Philadelphia, PA, where she met and married Robert Young in 1963. They were married for 47 years. She worked at DuPont for 32 years and after they moved to Delaware she worked for Macy's for 20 years.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Young Jr. and Michael Young; sisters, Sadie, Matt and Beverly; her grandson, Robert Young III; great-grandchildren, Britton and London; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019