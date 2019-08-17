Services
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1700 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1700 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Cox-Jarrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Cox-Jarrell


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Cox-Jarrell Obituary
Doris Cox-Jarrell

Stanton - Doris Cox-Jarrell, of Stanton, DE, passed away on August 14, 2019 at Dover Place, Dover. She was 94.

She was born May 4, 1925 to Myrtle and John Barlow in Stanton on BrickRow. She attended Conrad H.S. and was employed by DuPont for several years and retired after 30 years of service from Wilmington Hospital. In 1951, she married Harold F. Cox and raised a family. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brothers John and Edward Barlow, and a sister, Alma Boulden.

Doris was also predeceased by her children, Peggy Ralston Dost and Larry M. Cox; her first husband of 25 years, Harold F. Cox, and her second husband Joe Jarrell.

Doris leaves behind her son Brian (Lorraine) Cox; daughter Barbara (Jim) Feeley; grandsons Troy (Melissa Blades) Ralston, Andrew (Sarah) Feeley, and Tyler Cox (Lauren Cooney); and four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Nolan Ralston, and Emma and Leyna Feeley. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and loved family members.

Doris enjoyed camping and traveling, and took many cruises and bus trips. She was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church and directed the youth choir for 25 years with her good friend Barbara Spence. She also played the bells donated by her sister Alma Boulden. In her later years, she joined the Red Hats.

Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday August 20 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE, where friends may call at 10 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.

Donations can be made in her memory to Dover Place, 1203 Walker Rd., Dover, DE 19904, or to .

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com

Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now