Doris Cox-Jarrell
Stanton - Doris Cox-Jarrell, of Stanton, DE, passed away on August 14, 2019 at Dover Place, Dover. She was 94.
She was born May 4, 1925 to Myrtle and John Barlow in Stanton on BrickRow. She attended Conrad H.S. and was employed by DuPont for several years and retired after 30 years of service from Wilmington Hospital. In 1951, she married Harold F. Cox and raised a family. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brothers John and Edward Barlow, and a sister, Alma Boulden.
Doris was also predeceased by her children, Peggy Ralston Dost and Larry M. Cox; her first husband of 25 years, Harold F. Cox, and her second husband Joe Jarrell.
Doris leaves behind her son Brian (Lorraine) Cox; daughter Barbara (Jim) Feeley; grandsons Troy (Melissa Blades) Ralston, Andrew (Sarah) Feeley, and Tyler Cox (Lauren Cooney); and four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Nolan Ralston, and Emma and Leyna Feeley. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and loved family members.
Doris enjoyed camping and traveling, and took many cruises and bus trips. She was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church and directed the youth choir for 25 years with her good friend Barbara Spence. She also played the bells donated by her sister Alma Boulden. In her later years, she joined the Red Hats.
Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday August 20 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE, where friends may call at 10 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.
Donations can be made in her memory to Dover Place, 1203 Walker Rd., Dover, DE 19904, or to .
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 17, 2019