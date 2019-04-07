|
Doris E. Zolper
New Castle - Doris E. Zolper of New Castle, DE, died on Monday, April 1, 2019.
She was born in Reading, PA in 1929 and raised in Woodbury, NJ from 1936. Mrs. Zolper, who preferred to be called Deb, married the year she received her RN degree from Memorial Hospital in 1952. After residing in Evanston, IL and Wilmington, DE, she was a longtime resident of Chatham, NJ from 1963 to 1990. Deb devoted her life to her two children and worked as a nurse and as a librarian. She retired to New Castle, DE in 1990.
Throughout her life, Deb cherished the beauty of the arts and the merits of education. As an advocate for injured and abandoned animals, Deb saw every animal as an expression of God's love. She loved them in return. Following the death of her daughter, Suzanne, in 2007, Deb's emotions were overwhelmed and in quiet suffering her health gradually retreated.
She is survived by her husband, Ted, and her son, Stephen. Her only sibling and older brother, Clayton Einsel had died last year. Deb is interred next to her daughter at the Lower Brandywine Church Cemetery in Greenville, DE.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Nature Conservancy, 4245 Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington Va. 22203.
