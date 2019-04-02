|
|
Doris Elaine Egbert
Selbyville - Doris Elaine Egbert, age 91, of Selbyville died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 (a few days short of her 92nd birthday) at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Essex, MD and was the daughter of the late Amos Alfred and Martha (Popp) Crouch.
The first half of Doris' life was spent in the Baltimore area. She moved to Selbyville, DE, in 1979, and quickly became part of the fabric of the community.
Doris was a woman of great faith and an unwavering belief in God. She was proud to be a charter member of Community Lutheran Church in Omar, DE. She was also a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Frankford Chapter #12 in Millville, DE, where she served as Past Grand Matron, Worthy Matron, Grand Officer, Grand Representative, and took a role on the General Grand Chapter Committee on Youth. For over 30 years, Doris was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Roxana Volunteer Fire Department. She was also a member of the Veteran of Foreign War, Post #7234 in Ocean View, DE, and a member of the Moose Lodge in Sussex County, DE. For much of her life, Doris worked at the C & P Telephone Company in Baltimore, MD - she retired in 1982 after 36 years and 3 months.
Doris liked nothing better than to be surrounded by family and friends. She was full of life and loved to be part of anything that would bring joy. She will be sorely missed, but after 92 amazing years, her legacy and message to the people she loved will always be to follow her example of living life to the fullest.
She is survived by a son, Dennis Wayne Egbert and his wife Beth of Mount Wolf, PA; two grandchildren, Jill D. Egbert and Cristina L. Lentz; three great-grandchildren, Zeno Lentz, Zachary Lentz and Rylea Zimmerman and two nieces, Debby Stewart and Dr. Dina Carol Vendetti.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick L. Hessenauer and Charles E. Crouch; a niece, Kathy Crouch, and her lifetime companion Madison Oals.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, April 6 at Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Rd. in Frankford with Rev. Mark Molter officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Rd., Frankford, De 19945 or Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019