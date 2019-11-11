|
Doris Elaine Sorden Laws
Doris Elaine Sorden Laws, 72, was born October 17, 1947 in Wilmington, Delaware. She departed this life on November 3, 2019, at Christiana Care Hospital.
Mother of Ronald C. Laws, Jr., grandmother of Caleb, sister of Bernice 'Vinnie' Sorden. A lifelong friend of Cynthia D. Johnson and Tanya T. Crumpler along with a host of family and friends.
Services, 11 am, Thursday November 14, 2019, People's Baptist Church, 50 South Street, Wilmington, DE.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019