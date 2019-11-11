Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Doris Elaine Sorden Laws


1947 - 2019
Doris Elaine Sorden Laws Obituary
Doris Elaine Sorden Laws

Doris Elaine Sorden Laws, 72, was born October 17, 1947 in Wilmington, Delaware. She departed this life on November 3, 2019, at Christiana Care Hospital.

Mother of Ronald C. Laws, Jr., grandmother of Caleb, sister of Bernice 'Vinnie' Sorden. A lifelong friend of Cynthia D. Johnson and Tanya T. Crumpler along with a host of family and friends.

Services, 11 am, Thursday November 14, 2019, People's Baptist Church, 50 South Street, Wilmington, DE.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
