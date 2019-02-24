Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark
420 Willa Road
Newark, DE
Newark - Doris Irene (Campbell) Guinnup died December 25, 2018, five days short of her 102nd birthday. Born in rural DeKalb County, Indiana, she had lived in Newark since 1993.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and sister. Doris is survived by son David (Diana) Guinnup, daughter Sharon (Rick) Forlano, and grandchildren Kelsey Guinnup, Maj. Geoffrey (Megan) Guinnup, Christopher Guinnup, Brian Krontz, Jr. and Jill (Ryan) DeVido. Doris leaves behind four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark, 420 Willa Road, Newark, Delaware.

For online condolences and full obituary visit http://spicermullikin.com/
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
