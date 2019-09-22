|
Doris H. Kachmar
Wilmington - Doris Helene (Lafferty) Kachmar, age 96 of Wilmington, DE, Sherwood Park II, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 16, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen Lafferty.
Doris was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Walter D. Kachmar; also preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and Francis Lafferty.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jacqueline Marks (Ronald), Russell Kachmar (Barbara) and Diane Litchfield (William); her grandchildren, Jeffrey Marks (Stacey), Dr. Eric Marks (Erica), Rhiannon, Susan, Oscar, Jules, Zander, Holly, Dali, Luna and Violet; 31 great grandchildren, including Carter, Gavin, Dylan, Bradley, Brian and Brinley.
She was a loving homemaker who devoted her entire life to providing and caring for her family. She loved to sew, making the finest clothes for family and her many dolls. At any celebration you could find her on the dance floor, never taking a break!
She had the gift of "playing the organ" by ear, and always had a "snack" for everyone or as she called it a "nice and hot" supper. Her favorite saying that would bring a smile to others was "No Fools No Fun!"
Doris truly defined what it meant to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. This special lady will be missed by all. What a blessing to have had her in our lives.
A celebration of Life will be held at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road., Wilmington, DE 19808 on Wednesday, September 25. Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019