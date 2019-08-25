Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
Doris H. Wagner


1946 - 2019
Doris H. Wagner Obituary
Doris H. Wagner

Wilmington - Doris Helen Wagner, age 72, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Huntington, WV, on December 2, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. Cable and Doris Wentz Adams.

Mrs. Wagner was a homemaker and pianist/organist for area churches. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Mrs. Wagner enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, playing the piano and supporting animal rights as an activist.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Chicosky (Stephen, Jr.), Elkton, MD, Laura Barnwell (Jim), Oakdale, PA, and Brian Wagner, Plantsville, CT; brother, William S. Adams (Bonnie), Huntington, WV; and 11 grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Music Ministry, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
