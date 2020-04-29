|
|
Doris Hodgson
Wilmington - Doris Hodgson, 81, passed away at her home in Wilmington on April 25, 2020 following a prolonged illness. Born in 1938 to Riley and Venita Beachboard in Odessa, Missouri, she attended Wyandotte High School and Kansas City Junior College. She moved to Wilmington with her family in 1959 where she met H. Richard Hodgson, whom she married in 1963 and remained with until her death. She worked as a secretary at The DuPont Company until the birth of the first of her two sons.
Doris enjoyed vacationing in Williamsburg, VA and Nantucket, and spending time at her second home in Rehoboth Beach. A devoted wife and mother who took comfort in tradition, she was happiest when at home with her family, especially during holidays. She also maintained a strong friendship with her mother, whom she saw almost daily until Mrs. Beachboard's death in 2006.
Doris was known for her chocolate chip cookies, which she frequently baked for appreciative friends and neighbors. A dog lover, she adopted a number of rescued Boston Terriers over the years. She continually corresponded with friends and family in the Midwest and looked forward to high school reunions. She also enjoyed antiques and handcrafts and was a volunteer for the Delaware Department of Elections for over 30 years. Doris will be missed immeasurably by those who knew and loved her.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and her niece Amanda Beachboard. She is survived by her husband, sons Richard R. (Margaret Adams) of Baltimore, MD, David (Amanda Moreau) of Bloomfield, NJ, brother Eugene Beachboard (Susan) of Wilmington, grandniece Kathryn Beachboard of Wilmington, and by her faithful Boston Terrier, Maggie.
A celebration of life will be held in Wilmington at a later date due to the COVID pandemic.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020