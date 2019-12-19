|
|
Doris Jacobs
Wilmington - Doris was born in Newark, NJ to the late Jacob and Lillie (nee Hans) Kalafer and passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 She always loved fashion and merchandising. Doris received an Associates Degree from the now Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York. Doris took her love and fashion to Lucille's in Wilmington, which she owned after her husband's death in 1981; and then to Winterthur, where she worked in their gift shop. She loved bridge and the bridge community. Thanks to Uber and Lyft, Doris was able to continue playing long after she stopped driving. A remarkable user of new technology, her ability to use Uber/Lyft, Facetime, and video streaming on the iPad ensured that she never missed a Lacrosse game and was able to connect with her grandchildren as they traveled around the world. Doris was so passionate about her family - grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved being a grandmother, an aunt, and great-aunt. Doris was truly delighted in everything they did.
Preceded in death by her husband, William Jacobs; brother, Milton Kalafer; and sister, Eleanor Rothstein; she is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wolf (Larry) and their children, William, Jordan, and Evan; and her son, Jeffrey (Marjorie) and their children, Adam and Hannah.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Shiva will be observed 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 22 at the home of Barbara and Larry Wolf. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or Jewish Family Service of Delaware, 99 Passmore Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019