Doris Jean Duffy
Newark - Doris Jean (Bell) Duffy, 90 of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Doris was born in Trempealeau, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of six children born to Harrison and Jenny (Case) Bell. Doris spent her childhood in the nearby town of Galesville, Wisconsin with her parents and siblings.
Doris met her husband Joseph Ely, and after living in Macon, Georgia for several years, settled in Newark, DE to be close to her husband's family. Doris and Joe had four children: Nona Cunane (Joseph deceased), Carol, Joseph James (Shirley), and Beth Zimmerman (Christopher), as well as seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Doris was a loving mother and wife who dedicated her entire life to her family. She volunteered in her children's schools, provided guidance and nurturing, and marked her loved ones with lipstick kissed cheeks.
Her grandchildren, Dawn Cunane, Nona Van Duesen, Joseph Cunane, Christine Cunane, Eleanor Huether, Sandra Duffy, and Alexander Zimmerman will remember their grandmother as a special lady who loved making grilled cheese sandwiches while babysitting, going to the beach, and partaking in a good card game.
Doris is predeceased by her parents; her siblings, William, Lowell, Orville, and Dawn Fletcher; and her daughter, Carol.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Knight, her husband, Joseph and her three children all of whom will miss her dearly and are honored to have called her "Mom."
Her family would like to thank the staff at Paramount Assisted Living Facility for making her last year with her husband comfortable. They would also like to thank Newark Manor and Seasons Hospice for helping Doris pass with peace and dignity.
Funeral services will be held privately.
To offer condolences,visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.