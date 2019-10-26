Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Middletown, DE - Doris L. "Dottie" Bounds, age 94, of Middletown, DE passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Dottie owned and operated Dottie's Dance Studio in Meadowood Shopping Center. After a brief retirement, she later opened The Dance Bag, a specialty retail shop selling dance supplies.

Dottie was predeceased by her husband, S. Edward Bounds. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sharp (Don), her grandsons, Christopher and Kevin Sharp and her great granddaughter, Jocelyn.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31 from 10-11 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek followed by a funeral service at 11. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

To send condolences and view a complete obituary, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
