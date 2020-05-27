Doris L. DelValle
Doris L. DelValle

Wilmington - Doris Lydia DelValle, age 57, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020.

She was born in Wilmington, daughter of Cecelia (Strzalkowski) and the late Marcelino Lozada. Doris worked for several years as a mortgage consultant for Wilmington Trust and Delaware Trust.

Doris loved to travel with her daughters and took special care in documenting all of their trips and experiences. She will be remembered for being a hard worker and for her special devotion to raising her daughters.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie DelValle and Ashley Fitzpatrick (Edward); her mother, Cecelia Lozada; her brother, Marcelino Lozada (Mary Jo); and niece, Taylor Lozada.

Services for Doris will be held privately with her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Castaway Cats, https://www.castawaycatsde.com/donations

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com




Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
