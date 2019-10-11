Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Doris M. Logue Obituary
Wilmington - Doris M. Logue, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in Wilmington, Doris was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Della I. (Balbach) Clifton and was a graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a volunteer at Emily Bissell Hospital and enjoyed knitting, travelling and vacations with family.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 69 years, Edward J. Logue, Jr.; her children, Dianne Bush (John) of Millsboro, Della Durnan of Wilmington, Donna Lockerman of Wilmington, Edward J. Logue III of Newark, Andrew Logue of Wilmington and Raymond Schafferman of Newark; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a great great grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16th at 10:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, Inc., 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
