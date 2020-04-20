|
|
Doris M. McCracken
Wilmington - Doris M. McCracken, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at her son's home, surrounded by family on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born in Wilmington, DE the daughter of the late James and Mildred (Scott) Enright. She was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School, Southern Seminary Junior College and Goldey Beacom College. She was employed by the Medical Division of the DuPont Company as a Medical Secretary until retiring to raise her children.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Fenwick Island. Over the years, she attended many of her children's and grandchildren's activities. She also liked attending plays and eating out with family and friends. She especially looked forward to her high school class reunions and seeing old friends. She will be dearly missed.
In 2019, Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years Richard P. McCracken.
She is survived by her children, Lauren Nemes (George), Scott McCracken (Tracey) and Gary McCracken (Leisa); her grandchildren, Taylor, Mackenzie, Gregory, Sean and Andrew.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers and cards, donations may be made in Doris' memory to the Food Bank of Delaware (www.fbd.org), 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020