Doris M. Murzynski
Wilmington - Age 79, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 31st, 2020. Doris retired from the Hotel DuPont housekeeping department after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina M. Cole and her husband Gary.
The family would like to thank Cherin Anderson for her care and compassion to Doris for the past few years.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
To send condolences visit: CorletoLatinaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020